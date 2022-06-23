Vini Jr. dances with Ludmilla and gets emotional at charity auction for institute | spanish football

Emotion and relaxation took over Vini Jr. on Monday night, at the charity auction that celebrated the first year of the Institute that bears the name of the Real Madrid striker. The player gathered friends, family and some personalities and raised R$ 600 thousand, which will be used in social projects. The 21-year-old could not hold back tears in his speech.
“Today is as special a day as the goal I scored in the Champions League final,” said Vini Jr.
– I’ve always dreamed of this moment here, I’ve always dreamed of making my family’s dream come true, of helping those who need it as much as I needed it when I was little. I know it’s only been one year, but we’re already helping a lot of people – declared the striker.
The auction, led by the presenters of the sportv Magno Navarro and Igor Rodrigues, had pieces sent by friends of the player. Among the items are boots autographed by Benzema and Marcelo, a watch by presenter Fausto Silva, shirts autographed by Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Lucas Paquetá, and a national team shirt signed by the entire Brazilian squad.
The gold medalist surfer in Tokyo, Ítalo Ferreira, the youtuber Felipe Neto and the streamer Casimiro Miguel were some of the buyers of the auctioned pieces. The event featured concerts by Andressa Hayalla and Ludmilla, who danced alongside Vini Jr. on the stage.
Instituto Vini Jr. has been working for a year in the area of Education, bringing technology and innovation to Brazilian public schools.
