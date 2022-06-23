Virgínia Fonseca breaks silence and reveals the reason for not having married Zé Felipe in church

Virginia Fonseca is one of the biggest influencers in the country, with more than 38 million followers on her official Instagram profile. The famous is married to the singer Zé Felipe, with whom he has a daughter, Maria Alice. Pregnant with her second daughter, Maria Flor, the influencer decided to speak out about the fact that she did not marry the artist in church.

“Maria Flor is already there, she will come, God willing, in October. I want to get married when I’m not pregnant, because I want to enjoy it, I want to drink, I want to be able to stay late at my wedding, without looking like 10 trucks passed over me. So, I don’t want to get married pregnant. There won’t be this wedding in the church before Maria Flor is born”began saying.

In addition, Virginia explained that the death of her father, in September of last year, made her lose the desire to marry in the church. “I really wanted to get married in the church when my father was alive because I wanted him to join me in the church. But unfortunately, my father is already gone and that’s when this flame of getting married in the church that was burning in me ended up erased. Only civil marriage is enough for me”he explained.

However, the famous made it clear that she does not rule out 100% the possibility of getting married in a church, but has no plans to do this ceremony this year. “Then, perhaps, it may be that, next year, we will think about having a wedding. Because we also decide things at the last minute. ‘Shall we do this? Let’s go!’. But we still don’t have plans. “she pointed out.