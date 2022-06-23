Vítor Pereira puts Corinthians on a better level

Corinthians thrashed Santos 4-0 at Neo Química Arena and had a wide advantage in the clash for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in a performance that Mauro Cezar Pereira classifies as the best of the team coached by Vítor Pereira in the season.

On Mauro Cezar’s Live, broadcast by UOL channel This Thursday (23), the journalist analyzes Corinthians’ first victory in classics of the season, mentions Santos’ problems on the field and highlights that the Portuguese coach is managing to raise the team’s level.

“Santos won from 4 to 0, it was humiliating, coach Bustos was very uncomfortable, even ashamed of the result, the performance of his team, he conceded three goals in the first half, in the second Corinthians rounded it to 4 to 0. It was very bad”, says Mauro Cezar.

“Corinthians with a great performance, in the second half there were practically only boys on the field. Vítor Pereira managed with the kids, as he calls it, to put Corinthians on a better level, this is very interesting and serves as an example for Dorival Júnior and other technicians as well”, he adds.

The UOL columnist also praises the performance of the side Fagner, who returned to the team, but considers that the disparity in the level of the experienced player with his substitutes at Corinthians weighs in the analysis.

“There is a disparity between what Fagner produces and what the reserves do, so his performance is obvious,” he concludes.

