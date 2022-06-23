Vtor Pereira details the situation of embezzlement of Corinthians in victory in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians thrashed Santos 4-0, this Wednesday, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Moments before the match, Timão confirmed the absences for the duel at Neo Química Arena.

The club confirmed that midfielder Renato Augusto presented discomfort in the calf. Besides him, other names like Júnior Moraes and Rafael Ramos were not available to coach Vítor Pereira. In a press conference, the coach explained the situation of the athletes.

“Renato had a problem, probably as a result of Athletico Paranaense’s pitch. Willian also came with many complaints and, therefore, was left out in the previous game”, said Vítor Pereira.

“Júnior (Moraes) has been recovering from the problem he has, which they are studying. He’s not recovered yet to come into this game. Rafael (Ramos) did not have a vacation. He played an entire league in Portugal and arrived here already playing. It means that he has accumulated games, overloaded his muscles and we have to be careful with him. It was for management that we left him out today“, added the coach.

In addition to the trio mentioned by the Portuguese coach, other players also completed the list of absences from Timão. Defender Gil, midfielder Maycon and striker Gustavo Mosquito were also out of action.

Gil felt pain after the duel against Goiás and tests showed an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh. Mosquito, who had previously been embezzled by Covid-19, now suffers from tendinitis. Maycon is the only known absence: the midfielder suffers from an adductor injury in his right thigh.

Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday. The team will host Santos again at the Neo Química Arena. This time, the classic takes place in the Brazilian Championship. The match starts at 19:00.

