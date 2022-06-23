Wanda was originally going to kill off a Marvel heroine who didn’t appear in the movie

Scarlet Witch would make a victim already known in the MCU in an early version of the script

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally made it to the catalog Disney+and audiences can now revisit the intense scene in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) annihilates several other heroes of the Marvel. According to the screenwriter of the film, initially the Scarlet Witch would kill another heroine Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking of the commented version of the film, the screenwriter Michael Waldron talked about his inspiration for this remarkable moment, and said that the Wasp would be one of the victims in an early version of the scene (via The Direct):

“I had just finished watching Aliens Rescue and I was thinking about that scene where the marines are massacred. I’m glad we were able to put that in the movie! Originally, we had Wasp as part of the Illuminati, and it would cower and fly towards Wanda. The Scarlet Witch would simply clap her hands together and crush the Wasp.”

The screenwriter did not explain the reason for the character’s absence, nor did he specify if it would be Hope Van Dyne’s Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), by Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) or a never-before-seen face, as the scene introduced all sorts of never-before-seen Variants and heroes, such as Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski).

Directed by Sam Raimi (evil dead, Spider man), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available in the catalog Disney+ and also for digital rental – read our review.

