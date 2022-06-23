‘We make apprehensions and the guys get angry with us. It kills you, I don’t care’, laments Bruno Pereira’s friend | Reporter profession

Fabricio Amorim, who worked for 10 years at Funai with Bruno, was one of them. The two left the institution together and decided to continue inspections on indigenous lands independently, in the Vale do Javari Ethnoenvironmental Protection Front. Asked how the struggle of the indigenist is going, he guarantees:

“Let’s keep going. We’ll keep going until the last one, right? Where one falls, a thousand is born.”

Valdecy Jastes, another longtime friend of Bruno’s and co-worker, is also a target of threats. Three months ago, thanks to an alert given by the indigenist, he made a large seizure of illegal fishing and hunting on indigenous land. Images recorded by cell phone show him returning to the river two turtles captured by fishermen, for example.

“In our work, we make apprehensions and the guys get angry with us. It hurts them, they get upset and use cowardice. Go and kill you, they don’t care. Kill for nothing”, laments Valdecy, who, however, he does not intend to depart from his duties: “It’s my job, I’m still fighting”.

Who was also following the searches from the beginning, along with the indigenous people and Bruno’s friends, was journalist Tom Phillips, Dom’s work partner at the British newspaper “The Guardian”.who stated to Reporter profession: “I’m sure that, regardless of what happened, he wanted us here to tell this story.”

