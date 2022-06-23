“We need to talk”, Bolsonaro tells Moraes at a meeting in Brasilia

A meeting between Jair Bolsonaro and STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes took place during a dinner in Brasília. Conversation lasted about two minutes edit

247 – Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who usually attacks the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, met with the disaffected during a dinner in honor of the minister of the court Gilmar Mendes, held this Wednesday (20), in Brasilia. “We need to talk”, Bolsonaro would have said to the magistrate in a conversation that lasted about two minutes, according to a report by journalist Valdo Cruz, from G1.

“According to those present at the dinner, at the official residence of the Chamber of Deputies, Bolsonaro and Moraes met on two occasions. Upon arrival, when the president greeted the STF minister. And on the way out, when they had a conversation just between the two of them in a reserved corner outside the house”, highlights the journalist.

Also according to him, Bolsonaro would have tried to break the tension by saying that the differences between them are due to the fact that, in São Paulo, the minister supports Corinthians, while he is from Palmeiras. Last year, Bolsonaro tried to get closer to the STF minister after harshly attacking the magistrate and saying that he would no longer comply with court orders issued by him.

Faced with the consequences caused by the attacks, Bolsonaro sought out former president Michel Temer (MDB) in order to ease the climate between the Planalto and the STF. Temer established a phone call between them and Bolsonaro ended up releasing a note retreating from the attacks made against the minister.

This year, however, Bolsonaro again attacked Moraes, in addition to ministers Edson Fachin and Luís Roberto Barroso, due to decisions contrary to the interests of the government, especially in the scope of this year’s elections.

