What can happen to judge who induced raped 11-year-old girl to avoid abortion

Credit, Solon Soares/ALESC Agency photo caption, National Council of Justice (CNJ) investigates the conduct of Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, from the Santa Catarina Court of Justice (TJSC)

The National Council of Justice (CNJ), a body that has, among its functions, receiving and investigating complaints related to the Judiciary, informed that it will investigate the conduct of Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJSC), who maintained an 11-year-old girl, pregnant after being a victim of rape, in a shelter to prevent her from having an authorized abortion.

In a hearing on May 9, Ribeiro Zimmer induced the 11-year-old girl, a rape victim, to give up having a legal abortion. Excerpts from the session were released in a video published by Portal Catarinas and by The Intercept (read more below).

“You go to the doctor, and we are going to ask this question to a doctor, but if you were all right, would you be able to stay a little longer?”, the judge said to the girl.

The case reverberated throughout the country – after negative repercussions, the magistrate left the Childhood Court where she worked. She was promoted and transferred to another city. Ribeiro Zimmer claimed that she had already been promoted before the case came to light and decided to accept the new position.

The Internal Affairs Department of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina informed, in a note, that it is investigating the conduct of the magistrate. The CNJ also confirmed to BBC News Brasil, through its press office, that it is analyzing the case and that it has already received four representations against Ribeiro, one of them signed by seven of its advisers (the body has 15 members). In addition, it received another three from lawyers and association.

But what can happen to judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer? Can she really be punished? What is the step-by-step verification? And what kind of punishment can she receive?

There are six penalties that can be applied to magistrates when there is disrespect to any of the duties provided for in Art. 25 of the Organic Law of the National Judiciary (Loman) — the most serious being dismissal.

However, this does not apply to the judge, since she has been judiciary for more than two years.

Therefore, if she is found guilty at the end of the investigation, the maximum punishment she could receive would be compulsory retirement.

It is the lightest penalty and applied to the magistrate who acts negligently in relation to the fulfillment of the duties of the position. It can only be applied to judges of the first degree (as is the case of Joana Ribeiro Zimmer).

The application of this punishment occurs when the magistrate acts negligently repeatedly in relation to the fulfillment of the position. It can also only be used in the punishment of judges of the first degree. The magistrate punished with censorship cannot be on the merit promotion list for one year, from the date of the final decision.

3) Compulsory removal

This is a punishment applicable to both first instance and second instance judges. In this case, the magistrate is transferred to another district on a mandatory basis.

The magistrate is placed on availability (paid inactivity) or, if not for life, dismissed for public interest, when the seriousness of the faults does not justify the imposition of a penalty of censorship or compulsory removal. Only after two years away can the judge request his return to work. The deadline, by itself, does not guarantee the return. It is up to the court to adjudicate the claim. During this period, he is prohibited from exercising other functions, such as law or public office, except for a higher teaching position.

5) Compulsory retirement

Compulsory retirement is the most severe of the five disciplinary penalties applicable to judges for life. Removed from office, the convict continues with earnings adjusted to the length of service. It can be applied when the magistrate: I – is manifestly negligent in the performance of his duties; II – to act in a manner incompatible with the dignity, honor and decorum of their functions, or III – to demonstrate little or insufficient work capacity, or to present functional behavior incompatible with the good performance of the activities of the Judiciary.

It can only be applied to judges who have not yet been appointed for life (that is, with less than 2 years in office). laws; II – manifest negligence in fulfilling the duties of the position; III – procedure incompatible with the dignity, honor and decorum of their functions; IV – scarce or insufficient work capacity; or V – to proceed functionally incompatible with the good performance of the activities of the Judiciary Power.

Credit, Reproduction/The Intercept Brasil photo caption, The case was made public in a report by Portal Catarinas, in partnership with The Intercept Brasil

How does the process work?

According to the CNJ, in the preliminary investigation, the National Corregedoria “proceeds to evaluate the existing evidence, in order to establish whether there was a disciplinary infraction, which determines the filing of a Disciplinary Administrative Proceeding (PAD) or, in the opposite case, if the evidence is fragile or insufficient, may lead to the shelving of the procedure”.

“If the rapporteur, Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, decides to establish the PAD, the opinion will be appreciated by the Plenary of the CNJ, when all the counselors will express themselves on the case”.

“If the request is accepted, the disciplinary process will be opened and the magistrate will be guaranteed ample defense and contradictory, as provided for in the Federal Constitution. Once the investigation is completed, a report will be presented for further consideration by the Plenary”.

Punishments such as removal, availability and compulsory retirement of magistrates can only be passed by an absolute majority of the council.

The CNJ was installed in 2005 to control the administrative and financial performance of the Judiciary and the fulfillment of the functional duties of judges.

There are 15 members, aged over 35 and under 66, with a two-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for one more.

The council is always chaired by the president of the Federal Supreme Court, and the internal affairs department is always occupied by a minister of the Superior Court of Justice.

The other members are a minister of the Superior Labor Court; a judge of the Court of Justice; a state judge; a judge of the Federal Regional Court; a federal judge; a judge of the Regional Labor Court; a labor judge; a member of the Public Ministry of the Union; a member of the State Public Ministry; two lawyers; two citizens of “remarkable legal knowledge and unblemished reputation”.

Currently, the chairman of the board is Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court, and the internal affairs department is occupied by Minister Maria Thereza Rocha de Assis Moura, of the STJ.

Throughout its history, the CNJ punished 126 judges, 69 (55%) with compulsory retirement (severe punishment) until October last year, according to the agency’s press office.

understand the case

In a report by Portal Catarinas, in partnership with The Intercept Brasil, released on Monday (20/6), it is possible to hear in the video the 11-year-old girl being encouraged to keep the pregnancy.

When speaking with the child, judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer asks: “What is the expectation you have in relation to the baby? Do you want to see it born?”. After a negative response from the victim, she asks if she would like to “choose the baby’s name” and if “the baby’s father” would agree to give it up for adoption.

He also asks other questions such as: “How long would you accept to keep the baby in your belly so that we can finish forming him, give the medicines for his little lung to mature so that we can carry out this early removal of the baby for someone else to take care if you want?”; “You go to the doctor, and we are going to ask this question to a doctor, but if you were all right, would you be able to stay a little longer?”; “Do you think the baby’s father would agree to give it up for adoption?”

In the audience with the girl’s mother, Ribeiro Zimmer questions about the girl’s pregnancy.

“As for the little baby, did you understand that if you make an interruption, the baby is born and we have to wait for this baby to die? Did you understand that? That it is cruel? The baby is born and cries until it dies.”

“And we have 30,000 couples who want the baby, who accept the baby. So, this sadness today for you and your daughter is the happiness of a couple. We can transform this tragedy.”

The child’s mother then says: “It’s a joy because they’re not going through what I’m going through”.

The girl allegedly suffered sexual abuse at the age of 10. The Guardianship Council of the city where she lived when she was raped called the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) which, in turn, filed a request for the child to be taken to a temporary shelter.

She discovered that she was 22 weeks pregnant when she was taken to a hospital in Florianópolis, where she was denied the procedure to terminate the pregnancy, which was denied and that it would only be performed with a court authorization.

In the decision, Judge Ribeiro Zimmer said that the referral to the shelter, initially made at the request of the Vara da Infância to protect the child from the aggressor, now aimed to prevent abortion. It is suspected that the sexual violence took place at home.

The magistrate stated that the girl’s mother said in court that she wanted the good of her daughter, but considered that, if the young woman had not been welcomed in a shelter, she would have had the abortion procedure forced by her mother.

Other side

In an interview with the newspaper Diário Catarinense after the disclosure of the case, the magistrate said that she is not against abortion.

She justified her decision by a “concept” from the WHO (World Health Organization) and the Ministry of Health.

“The word abortion has a concept and this concept is up to 22 weeks. This concept is from the WHO (World Health Organization) and the Ministry of Health. This does not mean that I am against abortion, it is just that abortion has passed deadline.”

However, in the three cases in which Brazilian legislation allows abortion (rape, risk of maternal life or fetal malformation incompatible with life), there is no gestational age limit.

In the interview, the magistrate countered the criticism and said she does not want to expose the girl.

“For consistency, I prefer to be accused of everything, but the girl is preserved. It’s very cowardly for me to want to defend myself, I have a thousand things to defend myself, but it’s very cowardly for me to try to defend myself and expose the girl, the girl’s mother, the family. So I prefer to bear this pressure alone.”

She also said that she is “at risk to her life” and does not want to give additional expenses to the court in relation to this, such as, for example, bodyguards for her safety.

“There is another issue, which is the institutional security that my data has already been broken and my life is already at risk. So, there is one more responsibility of not generating a cost for the court of having to put security guards, there is more of that. I can go around talking and the court has to keep supporting bodyguards.”

Ribeiro Zimmer has been working in the Children and Youth area since 2004. After promotion for “merit” by the TJ-SC, she was transferred to the district of Brusque, in the Itajaí Valley, and will work in the Commercial Court.

Until she was promoted, her salary was R$ 32,004.65 thousand gross monthly. But in April, due to the aid she is entitled to, she earned R$59,129.75 gross.

In a note distributed to the press, Judge Ribeiro Zimmer stated that it is “extremely important that this case continues to be dealt with by the appropriate body, that is, by Justice, with all the responsibility and ethics that the situation requires and with due protection to all their constitutional rights and guarantees”.