What can happen to judge who induced raped 11-year-old girl to avoid abortion

The National Council of Justice (CNJ), a body that has, among its functions, receiving and investigating complaints related to the Judiciary, informed that it will investigate the conduct of Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJSC), who maintained an 11-year-old girl, pregnant after being a victim of rape, in a shelter to prevent her from having an authorized abortion.

In a hearing on May 9, Ribeiro Zimmer induced the 11-year-old girl, a rape victim, to give up having a legal abortion. Excerpts from the session were released in a video published by Portal Catarinas and by The Intercept (read more below).

“You go to the doctor, and we are going to ask this question to a doctor, but if you were all right, would you be able to stay a little longer?”, the judge said to the girl.

The case reverberated throughout the country – after negative repercussions, the magistrate left the Childhood Court where she worked. She was promoted and transferred to another city. Ribeiro Zimmer claimed that she had already been promoted before the case came to light and decided to accept the new position.

