What happens in the body when you eat too many bananas

We can easily find bananas in the market and fairs throughout Brazil. This typically Brazilian fruit has a variety of nutrients favorable to the human body. Not to mention that you can prepare various cooking recipes with it.

According to the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), a person eats approximately 25 kilos of bananas a year in Brazil. But its consumption needs to be careful, because, although it is healthy, eating too many bananas can be bad for intestinal health.

Why eating bananas is important: banana benefits

The soluble fibers present in bananas improve intestinal health and absorb excess fats. Bananas are also rich in minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus. And what to say about its vitamins, it is rich in vitamin A, B and C, as well as antioxidant compounds and tryptophans.

Consuming a banana a day helps to improve mood, thanks to tryptophan, which stimulates the production of serotonin, a hormone responsible for the feeling of well-being. Vitamins help to strengthen the immune system by preventing our body from getting sick quite often.

It is also an ally with mental health and brain functions, balanced consumption of the fruit promotes improvements in reasoning ability, focus and decreases the chances of stroke.

The potassium contained in bananas is great for maintaining the health of the cells that regulate heartbeat, in addition to promoting the proper functioning of muscles and nerves.

Studies indicate that eating bananas at night has positive effects on sleep quality. And, we can’t forget that bananas are a source of carbohydrates, which help provide energy.

In addition, the fruit is beneficial to the digestive system. It plays an important role in weight loss, because due to its dietary fibers it produces more satiety, which reduces the desire to overeat.

But, what happens in our body when we eat too many bananas?

Despite having so many benefits, we cannot forget that the fruit is quite sweet, sometimes it may happen that a single serving of the fruit is not enough to satisfy hunger.

However, for those who think that eating too much may not pose a problem, a study done at Makerere University in Uganda, cited by the Eat This, Not That portal, argues that bananas have tannic acid, which is not dangerous when ingested in small amounts. .

But in the long run it can cause difficulty regulating stool progression or complete inability to have a bowel movement. Consequently, has a negative impact on the gut microbiome.

In addition, eating too many bananas causes flatulence and abdominal bloating, this is mainly due to sorbitol, a type of sugar that has a laxative effect on the body.