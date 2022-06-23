What’s missing for Lucas Leiva’s official announcement at Grêmio

Lucas Leiva is from Grêmio, everyone knows. Even the player’s wife has already posted on Instagram confirming the return and vice-president Adalberto Preis gave an interview, on Rádio Gaúcha, confirming that he signed the pre-contract.

But why wasn’t it announced then? Good among other things because it is not in Porto Alegre. Lucas stayed between Dourados and Rio de Janeiro and will only return to the capital on Friday.

After that, the direction still finalizes some bureaucratic issues for the official announcement and presentation at the CT. One of them is the authorization of Lazio. Yes, the Italian club has a link with him until the end of this month. And, in order to wear the Grêmio shirt before that, liberation is needed. It’s not a big deal, it’s quite common, but you have to ask.

Lucas accepted a contract until the end of 2023 with Grêmio. He will earn a lower salary this season, but with a chance of an increase next season, if Tricolor manages to move up to Serie A.

As the window is closed, it will only be possible to register from the 18th of July. Which indicates that it will be able to act one round before the turn of the turn. The midfielder will have 20 matches at Roger’s disposal.

They still haven’t informed when he will start training with the other teammates, but it should be at the beginning of next month.