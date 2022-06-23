WhatsApp can be sued if it becomes unstable: here’s how

Many do not know, but the Consumer Code also includes digital platforms such as WhatsApp. Know more.

Many do not know, but the Consumer Code also includes digital platforms such as WhatsApp. Therefore, there are certain conditions for operation.

That way, the user can be harmed if the app crashes. For example, the loss of records sets up a certain embarrassment if it is part of a conversation involving harassment.

In this sense, if in any way the instability of WhatsApp affects the sending and receiving of messages or their backup storage, know that it is possible to sue Meta, the company responsible for the app. However, it will be necessary to present evidence for the judges to assess whether the occurrence actually caused any damage.

Companies often sue WhatsApp due to instability

When they lose sales or have their services compromised, companies usually indemnify WhatsApp. However, this action is not so easy, since it is necessary to prove the fact with great precision.

Thus, all appeals are analyzed by qualified professionals to assess whether the complaints are justified or just a simple causality. In this way, remember that the complaint must be made immediately after the problem and it is important to have as much evidence as possible, which will certainly help you a lot.

Finally, know that it is the judges who determine the consequences that WhatsApp will suffer from the proof that the user has been harmed. Even testimonials, screenshots and server history tracking aid in the judgment. The amount of the fine is also decided according to the seriousness of the situation.

Image: oasisamuel / Shutterstock.com