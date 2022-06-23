WhatsApp launches feature for approving people in groups

This past Thursday (16th), the Whatsapp announced yet another feature that has long been demanded by its users. Now, to join groups of the application, even through the invitation links, it is necessary to pass an administrator approval. In this way, the platform allows greater control over who enters the communities, where these new members can be refused entry.

Check out below how this new WhatsApp feature will work.

In the last few months, the messenger has been releasing a series of updates that have greatly pleased users. After years of worrying about users’ privacy and security, through encrypted messages and the option of temporary photos, the new tools seek to improve the interaction between their users. Because of this, the creation of polls in these chats and even the recently launched option to react to messages are being tested.

How will the new tool work?

First of all, it is important to understand that this measure is a result of the increase in the limit of participants of the groups, which is now 512. Because of this, people approval is an excellent way to filter these individuals efficiently. However, the function is still undergoing testing, so you can only find it in the beta version of the app. Even so, the feedback has been positive for those who have had the opportunity to try it.

In addition, according to what has already been disclosed, in order for the resource to be used, it is necessary to enable it in the settings of each group. So, for those who don’t bother to accept anyone, just keep it off. For those who choose to enable the “Approve People” option, it will be available whenever someone tries to access the group via invite links.

When will the update be released?

The developers have not yet commented on when the novelty may go live. However, it is already in an advanced testing phase, which indicates that it should be implemented in a short time.