Who is Xolo Maridueña, romantic partner of Bruna Marquezine

Actor Xolo Maridueña published and deleted today on his social networks a photo with Bruna Marquezine, with whom he stars in the feature film “Besouro Azul”, by DC Comics.

Since the announcement of the Brazilian in the cast of the film, much has been said about the boy. But, after all, what other productions has he participated in and what is his relationship with Marquezine?

Maridueña started acting at the age of ten and can be remembered by the public for other productions: “Cobra Kai” and “Parenthood”. In addition to the two series, he also made guest appearances in “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”, “Rush Hour”, and “Twin Peaks”.

Learn more about Xolo Maridueña:

first fixed role

At just 11 years old, Xolo Maridueña got his first fixed role in “Parenthood”, playing Victor Graham. The young actor remained in the cast of the hit series until its end in 2015.

In addition to guest appearances, between 2019 and 2021, he also worked with voiceovers.

“Snake Kai”

Since 2018, Maridueña has played Miguel Diaz in “Cobra Kai”. At the end of Season 4, the character drops out of the All-Valley Karate Tournament to find his father, who likely lives in Mexico. He leaves town without telling anyone, just leaving a note for his mother.

First Latin Superhero

Xolo Maridueña discovered that he had landed the role of DC’s first Latino superhero during a dinner with DC Films president Walter Hamada and Warner executive Galen Vaisman.

To Variety, the actor commented on the importance of representation in films:

The only thing on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I am very proud to be part of this project.

In DC comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter-ego used by three different heroes, but according to The Wrap, the film will focus on Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to take up the mantle. of the Blue Beetle.

Living with Marquezine

The recordings of “Besouro Azul” brought Xolo Maridueña and Bruna Marquezine together and the image deleted today was not the first time the Brazilian actress appeared on his social networks.

In May, Maridueña published a series of photos of the Brazilian on a secondary Instagram profile, where he publishes clicks made by him. In the images, she appears eating a sandwich.

In April, he posted other images in which Bruna appears interacting with co-stars, such as actress Belissa Escobedo, at a football game. In the caption, he joked: “BB Family”.

Brazilians who have acted in Hollywood hero movies