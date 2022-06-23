Why did the oil company fall 6% this Wednesday? Find out if the action is attractive

At actions gives PetroRio (PRIOR3) and from 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) traded lower in this Wednesday’s trading session (22), despite the partial recovery of the Ibovespa throughout the day.

PetroRio’s shares showed a negative performance of 6.42%, quoted at R$ 21.27.

3R Petroleum followed the same path and fell 6.68%, trading at R$33.97.

for the analyst Activate InvestmentsIlan Arbetman, the oil companies’ retreat represents a day of “risk aversion”, amid the fall in the Petroleumwhich has plummeted more than 6% this morning.

According to Arbetman, beyond this point, there are also doubts about the demand for oil amid a scenario of rising global interest rates.

“In summary: they are global concerns about the future action of the economies to combat this growing inflation that we have been observing”, he explains.

Despite the slump, are the papers a good bet?

Ativa Investimentos sees that despite the increase in risks for oil assets, PetroRio’s share is at a good entry point for those who are willing to risk the stock market.

In Ativa Investimentos’ view, PetroRio’s shares still do not price:

the capacity increases of the fields in Wahoo;

the possibility of arbitration with IBV Brasil in the Wahoo field, which could increase PetroRio’s share from two-thirds to the entirety; and

the purchase of the Albacora Leste field.

For analyst Arbetman, even with the biggest doubts that shook the market in recent weeks, the forecasts remain positive for the oil and gas sector, and the shares are still discounted.

