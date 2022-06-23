Willian misses Corinthians against Santos | Corinthians

The player, who was also out against Goiás, in the last round of the Brasileirão, continues to improve the physical part after suffering a muscle discomfort. Despite having trained last Tuesday, Willian is not fit for the classic.

The information was initially disclosed in the Band and confirmed by the ge.

It is important to remember that Timão has an important sequence ahead. Next Saturday, he will face Santos again in the Brasileirão. Then, take Boca Juniors at home in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Then it travels to face Fluminense and Boca Juniors.

With that, Vítor Pereira can climb Gustavo Mantuan and Adson at the ends, with Róger Guedes centralized. Gustavo Mosquito, recovered from Covid, is another option.

A possible squad for Corinthians has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Robson Bambu (João Victor), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mantuan (Gustavo Mosquito), Adson and Róger Guedes.

