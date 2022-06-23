With a touching tribute, Angélica says goodbye to Marilu Bueno: “It was incredible”

Angelica, who shared scenes and stages with Marilu Bueno, says goodbye to the actress, who died at the age of 82

the presenter Angelica moved this Wednesday (22) when saying goodbye to the actress Marilu Buenowho died in Rio de Janeiro, aged 82, after almost a month in the Miguel Couto Hospital, located in the South Zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In her social media profile, the wife of Luciano Huck, who shared scenes and stages alongside the veteran, did not hide his emotion with the departure of his professional colleague. Thrilled, she thanked the opportunity she had to work alongside the artist, with whom she acted in the series. Headhunterin the 1990s.

“Today, an amazing artist leaves us. Marilu Bueno, it was amazing to share stages and scenes with you. Lots of light in your path. A big kiss to all the family.”she wrote.

Earlier, other celebrities also said goodbye toMarilu Bueno. The actress Zezé Motta she was one of the celebrities who moved with the message she left. When recalling the work with her friend, she showed her admiration: “Marilu had a unique talent, humorous and angry at the same time. She now learned of Marilu’s departure, a sad departure in every way. May she rest in peace, I express here my condolences to all friends, colleagues, fans“, he wrote.

The also actress Juliana Paiva made a point of leaving condolences: “Big loss. We were together in ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’ I remember Marilu entering the characterization room “playing terror”, excited about the soap opera and the character. Lots of light, dear Marilu! Rest in peace”she said.

Died this Wednesday (22), the actress Marilu Bueno, aged 82 years. The artist, who had been hospitalized since the end of May in a serious condition at the Miguel Couto Hospital, located in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, could not resist.

The unit did not give details on the reason for the hospitalization or on the cause of death of the actress, however, according to information published by the column of journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, the artist had surgery on the abdomen, which would have worsened her clinical condition and left her in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).