With cases of covid-19 on the rise, central asks for expansion of ICU beds in AL

The number of hospitalizations and positive cases for covid-19 in Alagoas increased in June, according to the Alagoas State Department of Health (Sesau-AL). The daily average of new hospitalizations among confirmed cases, according to the agency, went from 0.6 in May to 4.5 in June.

Because of this, the agency said it will expand the number of vacancies in hospitals exclusively for the disease, at the request of the Central Regulation of Beds, if the increase in positive diagnoses continues.

The evolution of testing through RT-PCR of samples sent to the Central Laboratory of Alagoas (Lacen/AL) went from 426 in May to 822 in June. Of those numbers, last month only 6.5% tested positive for Covid-19. In June, the percentage of positive result rose to 55.23%.

In the Epidemiological Week of attendance 24/2022, that is, last week, Sesau recorded 1,163 new cases of the disease. In addition, 57 new cases were also reported in the week of care, among the pediatric population.

The agency reinforced the need to complete the vaccination schedule for Alagoas and the importance of respecting sanitary measures to contain the virus, such as the use of masks in closed environments.

*With advice