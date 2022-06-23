With Fagner back, finally the Corinthians show by Vitor Pereira – 06/23/2022

Santos facilitated the home team’s work at Neo Química Arena, opening the flanks with Lucas Braga improvised on the right flank, without the support of Léo Baptistão. The same on the opposite side, with young Lucas Pires abandoned by Jhojan Julio, both overloading Sandry and Vinicius Zanocello, the midfielders on the sides and ahead of Rodrigo Fernandes in Fabián Bustos’ 4-3-3.

But Vitor Pereira’s Corinthians had already crossed paths with disorganized or much more technically limited teams and had difficulties in imposing themselves. Or failed to combine performance and results with such force.

If the vice-leadership of the Brazilian can be questioned by the lack of consistency, in the 4-0 over Santos at home for the Copa do Brasil, the team ran over and forwarded the spot to the quarterfinals.

Much for Fagner’s comeback, starting a match after 11 games for a sprained ankle. It was almost 20 minutes against Goiás and the definitive return in the classic. Triangulating with Du Queiroz or Giuliano, Mantuan or Willian, or even Roger Guedes in the light and mobile Corinthians that built the 3-0 in the first half naturally.

Strong on the left too, with the support of Lucas Piton, who served Mantuan in the first goal. Fagner, who had already assisted Guedes in the first great chance of Corinthians in the game, crossed for Queiroz, who finished and the ball deflected in Giuliano to leave João Paulo’s reach. Another virtue of Vitor Pereira’s team was to arrive with at least four players in the opposing area.

Willian, another returning from an ankle injury, also stood out, switching sides and playing for Fagner to pass the second goal and taking a corner, also from the right, on Raul Gustavo’s head in the third, who consolidated his dominance of 11 shots, seven from within the area, six on target, and granting none towards Cassio’s target.

The home team’s goalkeeper only appeared to save Marcos Leonardo’s conclusion, in a more managed second half, especially after Zanocello was sent off in the 16th minute of the second half. Time for the coach to put on “fresh legs” and handle the tough marathon that will still involve another meeting with Santos and the duel with Boca Juniors for Libertadores.

Giuliano had time to score one more, taking advantage of his numerical advantage and his rival’s fatigue. The only Corinthians submission in the second control period, with 59% possession. Again with many players in the Santos area. The tonic of the show that Fiel expected and came precisely in the first classic won by the team with the Portuguese coach. Anyway.

With Fagner, although entering the rotation that measures the minutes of veterans, Corinthians is stronger on all fronts. On the way back, it is important to respect Santos, but it will be possible to manage without so much physical and mental exhaustion. An asset in such an insane season.

(Stats: SofaScore)