With Flamengo in crisis, Gabigol starts singing under the name Lil Gabi. And he assumes he’s not a football player anymore. Became an ‘artist’ – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

surreal.

But Gabigol no longer defines himself on his social networks as a football player.

And yes, as an artist.

The change happens because the striker decided to sing.

And he even took on a new name: Lil Gabi.

After releasing the song “Sei Lá”, which has 12 million four hundred thousand views, it has ten million visits to the new song “Traje de Flamengo”.





The style of the songs is trap. A variation of rap. Only slower, cadenced, poetic.

Gabigol came to music because of his documentary ‘Predestinado’. He actively participated in the choice of songs. And he decided that he would also risk singing.

The interaction of Internet users has much more to do with curiosity than with talent.

Gabigol can’t show talent like Lil Gabi.

But promise to insist.

And he repeats situations that refer to Pele, Marcelinho Carioca, Amaral, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Neymar.

The only player who managed to get a minimal relevance singing was Ronaldo, former goalkeeper of Corinthians.

With his group Ronaldo and Os Impedidos, he even played shows. But the career did not go forward, also because the talent was small.





In the case of Gabigol, the situation is complicated.

Because Flamengo is having a bad time.

And fans aren’t thrilled about his alter ego, Lil Gabi.

On the contrary.

They are criticizing him, attacking him, begging him to dedicate himself more to the team and forget about the music.

It’s a surreal situation.

No one from Flamengo’s management spoke to the player.

Even because he has been recording, rehearsing, in his spare time.

It is a delicate, complicated situation.

And not encouraging.

The timing is bad for so much exposure.

But Gabigol, or rather Lil Gabi promises not to stop.





Some see it as a promise.

Others as a threat…

