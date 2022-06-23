With no banking partner, Binance suggests three alternatives to withdraw and deposit in real

Binance reaches the fifth day without being able to offer withdrawals and deposits in reais to Brazilian customers since it was without a partner in Brazil to process payments after cutting its relationship with the bank Capitual.

In this situation, the broker announced on Tuesday (21) three different ways to offer the service and meet customer demand. According to Binance, these options are credit/debit card, P2P and Gift Card – although the latter presents problems for users, as shown in this report.

Although none of the alternative methods is as simple — and cheap — as an instant PIX and still takes time and patience from the investor, they can serve as a quick fix to alleviate the problems that the brokerage faces in the country. Check out how they work:

Alternative 1: Credit or debit cards

The first alternative presented by Binance is the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies in real, using credit and debit cards.

To withdraw cryptocurrencies from the platform using this method, the customer is required to have a Visa card.

In the broker’s application, the user must look for the option “sale to card” on the home screen, choose the cryptocurrency that he has in the account and want to sell, the amount and method of receipt, informing the card data.

It is worth remembering that each cryptocurrency has a minimum limit allowed for withdrawals. If the user has chosen to use the debit function, the amount will be credited to the account. When opting for the credit function, the withdrawal amount will be deducted from the card statement.

Binance does not describe in detail how the deposit of real in the account through the card works. Despite this, the brokerage already offers the purchase of cryptocurrencies directly with the card in the “Buy Crypto” menu.

By this method, the user chooses which cryptocurrency he wants to buy and the amount. Unlike the withdrawal, in which the payment method is only allowed with the Visa card, the purchase also accepts the Mastercard brand.

The main problem here is the fees. Acquiring cryptocurrencies with a card is an international purchase, in such a way that Brazilian users are forced to pay IOF. Currently, the IOF rate for international credit card purchases is 6.38% of the purchase price in reais.

In addition to the international purchase fee, the user will also have to pay the platform fees. On its blog, Binance says that it charges a fee of up to 2% on this type of purchase.

Alternative 2: P2P (peer-to-peer)

The Binance user who wants to withdraw or deposit reais via the P2P method will, in practice, have to buy or sell reais by trading directly with other users of the exchange — a transaction in which Binance acts only as an intermediary.

To find a counterparty in this trade, the user must go to the “P2P” option in the Binance menu, select whether to “buy” or “sell” and the payment method, which can be bank transfer or PIX direct to the user.

Here, the user will have the mission to find another trader who wants to buy or sell the cryptocurrencies in question for reais, at the moment he wants to deposit or withdraw funds from the platform.

Another important detail is that, by this method, the purchase and sale price of cryptocurrencies is determined by the other user in the trade, in such a way that it may not follow market quotes.

Alternative 3: Gift Card

To close the list, the last alternative presented by Binance would be the withdrawal in real through the purchase of Gift Cards, which the exchange calls “Binance Code”.

Binance allows transactions to be made by this method by exchanging a code with a gift card.

In the platform menu, the user must select the “gift card” option (or gift card) and choose to redeem the purchased card with account funds. In “Redeem”, you will have the options to receive the gift card by crypto or by fiat currency.

However, while Binance claims this to be a solution on its blog, the only fiat currencies available for redeeming gift cards are UAH, PHP, VND, INR, and IDR, which does not include BRL. Images of attempted purchases show that the option in reais is not currently available.

Gift Card redemption screen in fiat currency