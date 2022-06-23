With prices on the rise, chocolate starts to run out of supermarkets in Brazil

Higher prices have made supermarkets bet less on replacing non-essential items. In the month of May, the unavailability of chocolates soared on the shelves and the sale of this category of products decreased.

The lack of chocolate bars on the shelves reached a level of 20.3%, the highest unavailability since May 2020, when the index reached 17.8%. In April, the indicator had stood at 11.1%. The data are from the Neogrid Disruption Index, which considers data from about 80% of the largest supermarket chains in Brazil.

Also according to the Neogrid indicator, the average sale of units registered the lowest volume in three years (2020 to 2022), repeating the level of last January. For contractual reasons, however, Neogrid does not disclose absolute inventory and sales figures.

For Neogrid director Robson Munhoz, with inflation and the clash between industry and retail so that the cost of production is not passed on to items on the shelves, retailers have been working with increasingly smaller inventories and replacing less of the so-called indulgence products. , those in which consumers buy as gifts.

“The supermarket supplies less, the shelf is less reinforced, and, apart from the Easter effect, when the stockout in the month following the event actually goes up a little, now what we see is a decrease in stock and sales – retail bought less chocolate because he believed he would sell less due to the price increase and the consumer’s difficulty with money at the supermarket”, says Munhoz.

And he adds: “With less purchasing power and more expensive products, consumers will not indulge themselves: they will buy what is basic.”

In May, Horus — Neogrid’s market intelligence company — found a retraction in the incidence of chocolate in purchase coupons compared to the previous month.

In April, Easter month, chocolate was present in 14% of shopping carts, while in May this proportion dropped to 9.5%, also dropping the average ticket by 43% and the average number of units from 2.7 to 2.1. In the 12 months between June 2021 and May 2022, according to Horus, the average price of chocolate increased by 22.7%. In the year 2022, the IPCA accumulates a high of 4.78% and, in the last 12 months, of 11.73%.

The general breakdown of categories in May was 11.5%, slightly above the 10.8% registered in April and also in March. Overall stock and sales were practically unchanged from April – the month that recorded the lowest stock since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

“The stock is still low, and the retailer continues to be forced to negotiate with the industry, which is still trying to pass on the price increase due to the increase in inputs”, highlights the director of Neogrid. With that, he says, “this negotiation is getting tougher, fiercer and more competitive”.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related