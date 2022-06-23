With the rise of diesel, will there be a new truck drivers strike?

One of the leaders of self-employed truck drivers said that with the new rise in fuel prices, a strike in the category “is the most likely”.

Last Friday (17), Wallace Landim (known as Chorão), one of the leaders of self-employed truck drivers, said that with the new high in fuel prices, the strike of the category “is the most likely”.

In 2018, Chorão was one of those at the forefront of the truck drivers’ strike.

“The truth is that, one way or another, if Petrobras’ cruel pricing policy continues, the country will stop again. If it’s not a strike, it will be because you pay to work. Strike is most likely,” he explained.

“This fight is not just for truck drivers, but for the entire Brazilian people,” he added.

government fault

For Chorão, president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), the federal government is responsible for the readjustment, due to not having “restructured Petrobras” during its management.

“The government accommodated itself and, by an irony of fate, the minister nicknamed Posto Ipiranga [Paulo Guedes]which should solve this problem, is the main culprit of this chaos,” said the truck driver in a statement, according to Uol.

Fuel readjustment

With the announcement of the fuel readjustment by Petrobras, last Friday (17), the price for the consumer may have an increase of R$0.15 per liter for gasoline and R$0.63 for diesel. However, several sectors of the economy should be impacted, since there is a great dependence of Brazilian logistics on road transport.

In this way, practically everything consumed in Brazil is transported by road and with the increase in freight, the effect will be in a chain.

more expensive shipping

Through a note, the National Association of Cargo Transport and Logistics (NTC&Logística) stated that with the readjustment of Petrobras’ fuel, the value of freight will undergo a minimum readjustment of 5%.

According to the association, this adjustment will be used in an “emergency” way in freight.

Image: Regiane_Ferraz / Shutterstock.com