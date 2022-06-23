Women have a 22% higher risk of developing long-term Covid, study suggests

+



Women have a 22% higher risk of developing long-term Covid (Photo: Uriel Mont/Pexels)

Women are 22% more likely to have long-term Covid-19 than men and have different symptoms than men, according to a study published this Monday (20) in the journal Current Medical Research and Opinion.

Long-term Covid-19 has complications that persist for more than four weeks after the initial infection and can last for many months. To understand how the condition affects women, researchers at Johnson & Johnson analyzed data from more than 1.3 million people affected by coronavirus infections.

The information came from two sources: studies on Covid-19 published between December 2019 and August 2020; and articles on long-term Covid-19 recorded between January 2020 and June 2021. Although in total there were more than 640,000 searches, only 35 of them provided data broken down by sex with sufficient detail on symptoms and sequelae.

Scientists observed that women with long-term Covid-19 had varied symptoms, including tiredness, ear, nose and throat problems, mood disorders, neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatological conditions. Male patients, on the other hand, were the target of endocrine disorders, such as diabetes, and kidney issues.

“Differences in immune system function between women and men may be an important factor in sex differences in long-term Covid-19 syndrome,” the researchers explain. “Women mount faster and more robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity. However, this same difference can make them more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune disease.”

When analyzing the onset of symptoms of common Covid-19 conditions, the differences between the sexes were also notable. The researchers saw that women were more prone to mood disorders such as depression, in addition to ear, nose and throat symptoms, musculoskeletal pain and breathing problems. Men at this stage of the disease were more vulnerable to kidney disorders.

Since gender differences in symptoms have been reported during previous outbreaks, the researchers believe these could have been observed earlier. However, most studies did not evaluate the symptomatic data separated by sex, which may have limited the conclusions and, consequently, the treatments against the disease.

Experts have also noted that women may be at greater risk of exposure to the virus in certain occupations, such as nursing and education. Another problem is that “there may be disparities in access to care based on gender that can affect the natural history of the disease, leading to more complications and sequelae,” according to the authors.

The researchers further emphasize that knowledge about sex differences in symptoms, progression and health consequences is “crucial for the identification and rational development of effective therapies and public health interventions” that are inclusive of both sexes.