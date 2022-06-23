Xbox Series sell twice as much as PS5 in Japan

The Japanese once again demonstrated a historic result for Microsoft Japan’s Xbox division, which again saw its latest consoles sell much more than the Japanese rival PlayStation.

According to the latest figures from Famitsu, for the week of June 13-19, 2022, the Japanese bought 6,695,000 units of Xbox Series consoles, while PlayStation 5 sales stood at 3,035,000 units.

However, as usual, Nintendo Switch remains in the lead without any possibility of contestation, with 50,405 units sold in the space of a week in Japanese stores.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles remained the best-selling game on its Nintendo Switch version, while Overlord: Escape from Nazarick was the best debut of the week, with less than 6,000 units sold.

NSW]Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 20,964 (111,849) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 18,789 (493,046) [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 10/06/22) – 13,002 (45,175) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,649 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,456 (4,682,390) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,887 (2,677,377) [NSW] Overlord: Escape from Nazarick (Kadokawa, 06/16/22) – 5,682 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,462 (3,181,291) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 5,043 (2,560,536) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 4,364 (4,905,190)