11-year-old girl pregnant after being raped gets legal abortion

(credit: HU-UFSC/Ebserh)

The 11-year-old girl, who was denied the right to legal abortion in Santa Catarina, managed to perform the procedure this Wednesday (23/6), according to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). The procedure was performed at the Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago University Hospital, in Florianópolis, after the recommendation of the MPF. The same unit had refused to perform an abortion on the girl because she was 22 weeks pregnant. However, Brazilian legislation does not establish a maximum period for carrying out the procedure in case of sexual violence.

The MPF recommendation required a response within 24 hours. “The hospital informed the MPF, within the established deadline, that it was sought after by the patient and her legal representative and took steps to terminate the child’s pregnancy”, says a note. However, the MPF said the hospital has not committed to treating all cases of legal abortion. “The procedure (abortion) was performed last night by the HU. However, the MPF Recommendation was for all cases of legal abortion to be treated according to the rules, which the HU did not guarantee that it will do. the MPF is studying what measures to adopt so that other patients who are also entitled to legal abortion are treated.”

Victim of rape, the girl discovered the pregnancy when she was 22 weeks. The hospital then demanded a court decision to perform the abortion. At the Santa Catarina Court of Justice (TJSC), the girl was encouraged to withdraw from the procedure by Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer. The case gained national repercussion after a newspaper report The Intercept Brasil. The National Council of Justice (CNJ) reported that it is investigating the judge’s conduct.

The child was being kept in a shelter by the judge’s decision since June 1st. The intention was to keep her away from the aggressor and prevent her from having an abortion. On Tuesday (21/6), a court decision authorized her to return to live with her mother.

Legal abortion is allowed in Brazil in three situations: when the pregnancy is the result of sexual violence, when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk, and when the fetus is anencephalic. None of the hypotheses is conditioned to a specific gestation period and a court decision is not required for it to be done.