4 Months of War in Ukraine: see key moments, from Russian invasion to EU membership | World

See the main events since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which completes 4 months this Friday (24) and has already left thousands of dead.

President Putin announces military offensive in televised address; he urged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and return home — otherwise Ukraine itself would be blamed for the bloodshed, and added that conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces is 'inevitable' and 'only a matter of time'

In February, 24President Vladimir Putin announces a “military operation” to defend the separatist “republics” of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, whose independence he had just unilaterally recognized.

Russian ground forces then penetrate Ukrainian territory.

At the day 26the Russian army receives the order to intensify the offensive.

The European Union announced the first purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine. Westerners are applying increasingly strict economic sanctions against Russia.

Map shows locations in Ukraine that were bombed in Russia's first attack

On the 28th, Moscow and Kiev begin negotiations.

Vladimir Putin demands recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, a “neutral status” for Ukraine and its “denazification”. Moscow has been seeking assurances for months that Kiev will never join NATO.

In March 2, Russian troops arrive in Kharkiv (north), the country’s second largest city. To the south, Kherson, near the Crimea, is under Russian control.

Russian soldiers in Kherson, Ukraine

At the Day 8US President Joe Biden enacts an embargo on Russian oil and gas.

At the 10th daythe leaders of the 27 member countries rule out Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU, demanded by President Volodymyr Zelensky, while opening the door to closer ties.

04/04 – Soldiers of pro-Russian troops collect bodies to take to morgue in Mariupol

At the day 21Brussels denounces “a major war crime” in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov.

Tens of thousands of people are trapped there. A maternity hospital, then a theater where civilians are sheltering are bombed.

View of Mariupol Theater hit by attack in Ukraine, on Wednesday (16).

At the day 24NATO decides to equip Ukraine against the chemical and nuclear threat and reinforce its defenses on its eastern flank.

The next day, Moscow announced that it was focusing on “liberating the Donbass”.

In April 2ndUkraine announces that it has regained control of the Kiev region after the withdrawal of Russian forces, which are moving to the east and south of the country.

Drone footage shows tanks firing at a cyclist in Bucha

In several places near Kiev, such as Bucha, the discovery of dozens of civilian corpses provoked a strong international reaction.

At the Day 8a bombing of the Kramatorsk train station (east) leaves 57 dead.

Video shows moment of bombing at Kramatorsk train station, Ukraine

At the day 14, the Ukrainians claim to have hit the Moskva, the main battleship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, with missiles. According to Moscow, the ship sank after a fire caused by the explosion of ammunition on board.

At the day 21Vladimir Putin claims control of Mariupol, but some 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers, entrenched in the Azovstal steel complex with 1,000 civilians, still resist.

Photo released on social networks shows what would be the Russian ship Moskva moments before sinking

On the 27th, the Ukrainian army recognizes a Russian advance in the east, with the capture of several cities in the Kharkiv and Donbass regions.

In May 3Russian and pro-Russian forces launched a “powerful attack” against the steel mill Azovstal.

At the Day 8sixty people were reported missing after the bombing of a school in the Luhansk region.

At the day 18Sweden and Finland submit their applications for NATO membership.

At the 19th daythe US Congress releases $40 billion to support the Ukrainian war effort.

The next day, the G7 pledges $19.8 billion to help Kiev.

At the day 20, Moscow announces control of Azovstal. According to Kiev, Mariupol is 90% destroyed and at least 20,000 people have died in the city.

Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol with a thick layer of black smoke above the roof

To the east, the cities of Severodonetsk and Lyssytchansk constitute the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the Lugansk region of the Donbass.

At the day 23a Russian soldier was sentenced in Kiev to life imprisonment in the first war crimes trial since the invasion began.

A 21-year-old Russian soldier during the first trial for war crimes against Russia, in which he was convicted, on May 13, 2022

Russian forces intensify their offensive in Donbass.

Russian oil embargo

European Union leaders approve in June 3rd a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which include a progressive embargo on its oil.

At the day 7Russia claims to have “fully liberated” the residential areas of Severodonetsk in Donbass.

Two Britons and a Moroccan, captured fighting Ukrainian forces in Donbass, are sentenced to death by the Donetsk separatist authorities.

At the day 12, the Ukrainian army announces that it has been expelled from the center of Severodonetsk. Fighting wreaks havoc in nearby Lysychansk and other eastern cities.

At the day 21bombings in Kharkiv leave 15 dead.

Application to the European Union

Ukrainian and European Union flags appear in Kiev

At the day 23, the leaders of the 27 EU countries grant Ukraine candidate status to the bloc. Zelensky calls the decision “historic”.

EU leaders reach agreement on 30th to reduce Russian oil imports by around 90% by the end of the year.