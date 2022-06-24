9 foods that are good for the liver (and 3 that are bad)

Food is the basis of health for anyone’s body. Therefore, if any organ is not doing well, it is possible to invest in the diet to improve its functioning. Know which foods help improve the work of the liver.

Good liver food tips

1 – Beet

Beetroot is a great food to control blood glucose levels in the body. However, to have a good absorption, the most indicated is the consumption of the food still raw, which can be grated. The nitrate present in beets helps in vasodilation and contains a high content of antioxidants, responsible for protecting the liver.

2 – Oats

Among the carbohydrates, oatmeal is one of the most suitable, as it has properties that help balance the body. It is a great source of beta-glucan and helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels. This is cholesterol that is harmful to health, especially to the vascular system and liver.

3 – Brazil nut

Although it is an oilseed, Brazil nut has what we call good fat. It is rich in omega 3 and vitamins that are excellent for the healing and regeneration of organic tissues, such as the liver.

4 – Avocado

Avocado is a rich source of nutrients and, of course, it should be included in the diet. It has a lot of glutathione, which is a type of antioxidant capable of acting directly on the liver and protecting the organ.

5 – Artichoke

The artichoke is rich in silymarin, an antioxidant that is marketed in several drugs. It serves precisely for the treatment of diseases that affect the liver. It helps to reduce the visceral fat present in the organ. It can be consumed as a tea or cooked.

6 – Broccoli

Broccoli has kaempferol, which provides anti-inflammatory action and helps protect and repair the damaged liver.

7 – Salmon

The presence of a good concentration of omega-3 is essential for the proper functioning of the organ in question. At this point, salmon is one of the best foods.

8 – Purple grape

Another food that can help with liver recovery is the purple grape, as it contains resveratrol, especially in the seeds.

9 – Garlic

The anti-inflammatory action of garlic improves the functioning of virtually every tissue and organ in the body.

Types of foods harmful to the liver

As mentioned, food is the foundation of good health for the body as well as the liver. Therefore, more than having a diet rich in good nutrients, the ideal is to avoid harmful elements. Know now some foods that need to be minimized in the daily diet.

1 – Sugar and sweets

According to indications from world authorities, the daily consumption of sugar should not exceed six tablespoons. Still, the ideal is to avoid it, as many foods contain different sugar molecules, such as fruits, breads, pasta, carbohydrates, etc.

2 – Fatty foods

Saturated and trans fats should be avoided as much as possible. However, it is important to consume healthy fat, such as omega 3 or some important plant derivatives. Supplement your diet with fresh olive oil, avocado and legumes. Red meats are often high in saturated fat and put a strain on the liver.

3 – Salt

Excess sodium can trigger liver fibrosis and cause protein cells to accumulate in the liver. This can have serious health consequences.

Remember that these are just some generic tips. The ideal is always to follow the guidelines of nutritionists and professionals specialized in nutrition.