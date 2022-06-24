A Plague Tale Requiem will be released in October for PS5

As promised by Focus Entertainment at the beginning of the month, the studio confirmed, this Thursday (23), the release date of A Plague Tale Requiem, which stayed for the day october 18. The sequel to Amicia and Hugo’s adventure is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Many speculated that the date would be revealed during the Summer Game Fest presentation – however, this information was not released at the time. Along with today’s confirmation, the developer also revealed new extended gameplay with lots of action scenes. Check out:

The first game, A Plague Tale Innocence was released in 2019 and had a good reception. The adventure is set in 1348, during the Hundred Years’ War, and players take on the role of Amicia, who must protect her supernaturally-powered little brother from the French Inquisition.

A Plague Tale Requiem was announced at E3 2021, and the protagonists are looking for peace in a different part of 14th century France. With Hugo’s curse still a problem, this journey through the medieval era will not be an easy one.

More details about A Plague Tale Requiem

See below for more information about A Plague Tale Requiem (via PS Store):

Image from A Plague Tale Requiem.
(SOURCE: reproduction)

After escaping their wasteland, Amicia and Hugo travel south, en route to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they try to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.

But when Hugo’s powers awaken, death and destruction return. Forced to flee, the brothers hope that a prophesied island may hold the key to saving Hugo.

Looking forward to the sequel? Comment below!

