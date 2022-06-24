A supporter of Santa Cruz, Botafogo and Santos, Luiz Gonzaga was a football lover and had two teams in his honor | football

The lyrics above are from “Asa Branca”, a hymn from the June season, sung by Luiz Gonzaga for the first time in 1947 and one of the five most re-recorded songs of all time in Brazil, according to a ranking made by Ecad (Escritório Central de Collection and Distribution). The verses from Pernambuco were immortalized in the history of Brazilian music and gave voice to the Sertão and the Northeastern culture.

Unlike his career in music, Luiz Gonzaga’s history with football is little known and told. Despite being passionate about the sport, the “King of Baião” did not usually comment on the subject or reveal his predilections. The few times he spoke about it, he told the public about his passions: Santa Cruz, in Recife, Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro, and Santos, in São Paulo. (see video above).

— Photo: Arte/ge

Born in Exu, a city in the Pernambuco hinterland, 630 kilometers away from the capital Recife, Luiz Gonzaga did not have access to soccer games as a child. The passion for the sport began to appear in the “peladas” in the clay fields of the region.

According to Paulo Vanderley, a researcher and specialist in the work of Gonzagão, there are no records of the influence that led “Seu Lua” to support Santa Cruz. It is deduced that due to the fact that Tricolor is known as the “Team of the People” in Recife, Gonzagão created a sympathy for the club when he went to live in the city.

In 1982, at the Pitomba party, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife, in one of the few records there is of Luiz Gonzaga declaring himself to be a choir fan, he says that “my Santa Cruz is down, but it will get up and give a lot of work”. In the same show, Gonzagão also mentions Náutico, Sport and Central, from Caruaru, to raise the audience.

Luiz Gonzaga’s passion for Botafogo has an explanation. A close friend of Dominguinhos, another Brazilian music icon, from Botafogo, Gonzagão started to attend Fogão games at Maracanã, when he lived in Rio de Janeiro, and was enchanted by Garrincha’s dribbling and art.

“He liked football. When he was in Recife, I took him to watch Santa Cruz games, at Arruda. He was sick Santa Cruz in Pernambuco. And in Rio de Janeiro, I took him to Botafogo games”, revealed Fausto Luiz Maciel , nephew of the King of Baião and who worked with him as a drummer and driver. Not by chance, he earned the nickname “Pilot” from his uncle.

Dominguinhos and Luiz Gonzaga play together at Som Brasil — Photo: Arquivo/CEDOC

In addition to Rio, Gonzaga also spent a period of his life in São Paulo. At this time, he started watching Santos games, at Pacaembu. He developed an affection for the team, which grew with the emergence of legend Pele at the beach club. There was even a historic meeting between the King of Baião and the King of football, in a recording of a program on the extinct TV Tupi.

In order, Pelé, Luiz Gonzaga and Maria Inês, the Queen of Xaxado — Photo: Arquivo/TV Tupi

Luiz Gonzaga’s passion for football can also be seen in his work. In three songs from his discography, Gonzagão deals with the subject: “Siri playing ball”, “Lá vai a pitomba” and “Hino do Batistão”, which he made on the occasion of the opening of the Lourival Baptista stadium, in Aracaju.

Now older, Luiz Gonzaga would sit on the sofa at home, turn on the television and spend hours watching football games. He analyzed the games almost like a commentator.

“Luiz Gonzaga was passionate about football. He recorded songs about football and spoke very naturally about his love for Santa Cruz, Botafogo and Santos. He was an enthusiast, turning on the television and practically being a commentator, talking about the games”, said researcher Paulo Vanderley.

Researcher Paulo Vanderley talks about Luiz Gonzaga’s relationship with football

Luiz Gonzaga (with his arm raised) plays with Dominguinhos and Anastácia at Batistão — Photo: Memorial de Sergipe

In his career, Luiz Gonzaga participated in shows in two football stadiums, in which there are records: in Arruda, in Recife, and in Batistão, in Aracaju. The two presentations have historical weight for the clubs and cities they hosted.

In 1969, Luiz Gonzaga not only participated in the opening show of Batistão, but also created the stadium’s anthem. The lyrics of the song speak of the grandeur of the sports arena, in addition to highlighting the existence of a school that worked under the stands.

On the Batistão lawn / While the football star kicks the ball / The children teach a lesson / Our stadium has a school / The Sergipe stadium / It is the most complete in the nation / It gives the people football / And childhood education — anthem of the Batistão stadium, composed by Luiz Gonzaga

Poster shows the anthem of Batistão, composed by Luiz Gonzaga — Photo: Memorial de Sergipe

Gonzagão’s presentation divided the attention with the opening game of Batistão, between the Brazilian team, which would be three-time world champion in the Mexico Cup the following year, against the Sergipe team. Brazil won easily, 8-2, with a team that had Carlos Alberto Torres, Jairzinho, Gérson and of course, Pelé.

Pelé warms up at the opening of Batistão — Photo: Sergipe Memorial

Invitation to the inauguration of the Batistão — Photo: Sergipe Memorial

Four years after the opening of Batistão, Luiz Gonzaga participated in the one-year anniversary of the stadium that he would attend as a fan many times later, Arruda.

Documento invites fans to show Gonzagão at Arruda — Photo: Arquivo/Paulo Vanderley

The party featured amateur football championships, ciranda presentations, musical dance, beer festival and the highlight of the night, according to the newspaper of the time, was the show of the “Rei do Baião”.

Article in the newspaper of the time about Arruda's birthday with Luiz Gonzaga — Photo: Arquivo/Diario de Pernambuco

In the same week, Luiz Gonzaga performed at the Náutico headquarters, in Aflitos, at the club’s São João party. The artist even got a “pull on the ear” by the social columnist João Alberto, who reported Gonzagão’s delay in the event. Because of this, there was even a threat that the fee would be paid in half.

Newspaper reports Luiz Gonzaga's delay in a show at Aflitos — Photo: Arquivo/Diario de Pernambuco

Luiz Gonzaga was also honored by naming two eponymous teams in his hometown, Exu, in the Pernambuco hinterland: both called Gonzagão Futebol Clube.

The first, created in 1987, had Rei do Baião himself as a “patron”, providing balls, uniforms and even a minibus for the team to travel to play matches outside the city.

Gonzagão Futebol Clube, a team named after Luiz Gonzaga (in the center and standing in the photo) — Photo: Disclosure

– Luiz Gonzaga always supported this team, which participated in the Exu championships and became the best team in the region. He was invited to play in other cities because of the influence of Luiz Gonzaga’s name. But the team was very good. Some players even made tests to play in Guarany de Juazeiro do Norte-CE – recalled the nephew Fausto Luiz Maciel, the Pilot, who in Gonzagão FC acted as a right winger.

However, with the death of Luiz Gonzaga, in August 1989, the first version of Gonzagão Futebol Clube also came to an end.

– When he was off duty, he watched the team’s games. Luiz Gonzaga always participated in Exu’s parties. Whenever there was an event and they needed help, he helped. Luiz Gonzaga played in Eshu clubs for free. He also bought a minibus for Eshu students studying in Araripina (120 kilometers away). This was the same minibus the team used. After Luiz Gonzaga died, there was a lack of support and the team ended – laments Pilot.

Shield of the current Gonzagão Futebol Clube, a team named after Luiz Gonzaga — Photo: Disclosure

However, 26 years later, a new Gonzagão Futebol Clube emerged in Exu. However, the only connection with the first team was the tribute to the King of Baião. So, the blue and white of the original team came out and the green and black came in. On the shield, an image of Luiz Gonzaga, with his accordion, the White Wing and two soccer balls.

– I chose the green color because of the Juazeiro, a tree typical of our region and which is the only one that remains green all year round. As I’m not from that time, I didn’t know the first Gonzagão Futebol Clube. But since we always played football, I first created a team just for fun. The thing was expanding and so I decided to take it more seriously and enter the team in the competition. I named Gonzagão Futebol Clube to represent our King of Baião – explained Giliard Fernandes da Silva, 29, owner and current coach of Gonzagão.

Current Gonzagão FC, team of Exu in honor of Luiz Gonzaga — Photo: Disclosure

Organized with the support of the city of Exu, currently “Exuzão” has three divisions. And in 2022, just when Luiz Gonzaga would turn 110, the current Gonzagão FC will play for the first time in the Serie A of the competition. The tournament also returns after two years without being held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nobody gets anything to play for. Everyone plays for the love of the shirt. But we have excellent players here in Exu. Some go out to play in small teams in Paraíba, Piauí… What’s missing is a little incentive,” he said. Giliard, who, of course, is a fan of Luiz Gonzaga.

However, according to him, this is not a prerequisite to enter Gonzagão FC.

“Actually, the guy has to be good with the ball,” he concluded.