Abortion in the US: See the Repercussion of the Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn the Right to Terminate a Pregnancy | World

The United States Supreme Court decided this Friday (24) to overturn the decision that nationally guaranteed the right to legal abortion in the country. With that, it will now be up to each US state to decide whether or not to allow termination of pregnancy.

See below what politicians and other personalities said about the decision:

“This is the result of decades of attempts to end this law. It is an extreme ideology. The Supreme Court has done something it has never done before, which is to take away a constitutional right from Americans. Women can be punished for wanting to protect their own rights. health, or doctors will be criminalized for doing their duty of care. I will do everything in my power to protect women’s health.”

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

“This cruel decision is insulting and revolting. But make no mistake: the guarantee of the rights of women and all Americans is at the polls in November.”

Donald Trump, Former US President

“The Supreme Court decision returns to the states (of the United States) everything that has always belonged to them.”

Barack Obama, Former US President

“Today, the Supreme Court has not only reversed a nearly 50-year precedent, it has relegated the most personal decision anyone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologies, attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the WHO

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday that he was very disappointed with the US Supreme Court’s overturn of the historic Roe v Wade abortion decision.

“I am very disappointed, because women’s rights must be protected. And I expected the United States to protect those rights,” he said.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

“It’s a very important decision, I have to say, I think it’s a big step back. I’ve always believed in women’s right to choose and I hold to that view, which is why the UK has the laws it does.” .

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

“Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. We must protect it. I would like to express my solidarity with all those women whose freedoms were today compromised by the US Supreme Court,” Macron wrote on his Twitter account.

Justin Trudeau, President of Canada

“The news from the United States is terrible. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who have now lost their legal right to have an abortion. No government, politician or man should ever tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. “.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary General António Guterres