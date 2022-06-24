About to give birth, Fernanda Vasconcellos shows big belly and drools: “Look at this”

Fernanda Vasconcellos shows big belly and drools a lot in the final stretch of pregnancy with her first child with actor Cássio Reis

In the late afternoon of last Wednesday (22), the actress Fernanda Vasconcellos delighted followers by sharing more records of her first pregnancy, the result of her relationship with the actor Cassio Reis.

At eight months pregnant, the new mom went out for a walk with her pet dog and took advantage of the moment alone to show the evolution of her body while giving birth to her firstborn.

“look at that belly“, she drooled, with a smile on her face, as she focused the camera on the belly covered by a dress.

please note that Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cassio Reis have been together since 2015. The little one’s name has not yet been revealed to the public and, despite being the actress’s first, it will be the actor’s second child – he is the father of Noah14 years old, the result of his former relationship with the actress Danielle Winits.

Look:

TOGETHER!

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos impressed followers by sharing a passionate click in honor of Valentine’s Day. However, what shocked her was the size of her belly, which is already on the verge of pregnancy.

Always very romantic, the 37-year-old muse posed hugging her husband, Cassio Reis. The photo was taken from the side, showing the profile and the enormous volume of the brunette’s abdomen.

