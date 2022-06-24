Actor Brad Pitt says he has face blindness

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Actor Brad Pitt says he has face blindness 1 Views

“I consider myself in my last stage”, said the artist when commenting on the possibility of retirement.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Cara e Courage’: Leonardo pressures Regina to disappear with Samuel | come around

Even worse is that she learns that police officer Paulo (Fernando Caruso) returned to look …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved