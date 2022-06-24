Actor Brad Pitt says he has face blindness

“I consider myself in my last stage”, said the artist when commenting on the possibility of retirement.
247 – Actor Brad Pitt suspects he suffers from prosopagnosia, known as face blindness. The artist gave a recent interview to the North American magazine GQ.
“I consider myself in my last stage,” said Pitt when commenting on the possibility of retirement.
Pitt currently has two works in the feature films “Bullet Train”, about five murderers aboard a train, and the historical drama “Babylon”.
Prosopagnosia is a neurological disorder that makes it difficult for a person to identify the facial features of others. Those who have the disease usually identify them through other characteristics, such as clothes or voice.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
The disorder, which can affect people of all ages, is more common in people who have had brain trauma, stroke, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s and depression. Face blindness can also be congenital, due to genetic factors.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247