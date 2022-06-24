Actor Brad Pitt says he has face blindness

“I consider myself in my last stage”, said the artist when commenting on the possibility of retirement.

247 – Actor Brad Pitt suspects he suffers from prosopagnosia, known as face blindness. The artist gave a recent interview to the North American magazine GQ.

"I consider myself in my last stage," said Pitt when commenting on the possibility of retirement.

Pitt currently has two works in the feature films “Bullet Train”, about five murderers aboard a train, and the historical drama “Babylon”.

Prosopagnosia is a neurological disorder that makes it difficult for a person to identify the facial features of others. Those who have the disease usually identify them through other characteristics, such as clothes or voice.

The disorder, which can affect people of all ages, is more common in people who have had brain trauma, stroke, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s and depression. Face blindness can also be congenital, due to genetic factors.

