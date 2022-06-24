Actress and theater director Geninha da Rosa Borges dies at 100, in Recife | Pernambuco

Actress, theater director and educator Geninha da Rosa Borges died, this Thursday (23), in Recife. Considered the “lady of Pernambuco theater”, she turned 100 years old on Tuesday (21). According to relatives, the artist died at home, in the North Zone of the capital of Pernambuco.

Geninha’s death was confirmed by Breno da Rosa Borges, one of Geninha’s four children, this Thursday afternoon. The actress and theater director was a widow.

Breno told TV Globo that the actress felt short of breath on Wednesday (22). A family doctor was called for tests and warned that it would be a problem with the airways.

Also according to the actress’ son, Geninha would like to be cremated and the ashes to be thrown at the Santa Isabel Theater, in downtown Recife.

Until the last update of this report, the family still had no information about the wake. Relatives were waiting for authorization to hold funerals at the theater.

The history of Maria Eugênia Franco de Sá da Rosa Borges is directly linked to the culture of the state. Born in 1922, the artist participated in more than 60 pieces throughout her 81-year career (see video below).

Actress and director from Recife Geninha da Rosa Borges turns 100

During this period, Geninha did theater, cinema, radio and TV. Her first experience with dramaturgy was in 1941, when she was 19 years old and acted in the play “Night of stars”, in a benefit presentation at Colégio São José.

Geninha went to the stage at the invitation of the playwright and doctor Waldemar de Oliveira. With him, the actress joined the Teatro de Amadores de Pernambuco (TAP).

Valdemar introduced Geninha to Otávio da Rosa Borges, brother of his wife Diná, whom the actress and director married in 1946.

Over the decades, Geninha changed her character, according to her age. In some productions, she played girls and ladies.

2 of 3 Geninha da Rosa Borges during makeup, in a file image — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Geninha of Rosa Borges during makeup, in a file image — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

One of her most iconic works is “Um Saturday em 30”, a play written by Luiz Marinho and set during the 1930 Revolution, which culminated in the coup d’état that brought Getúlio Vargas to the presidency of the Republic.

Between the 1980s and 2000s, Geninha acted as cultural manager, in positions at the Museum of the City of Recife, at the Santa Isabel Theater and at the Institute of Cultural Affairs of the Joaquim Nabuco Foundation (Fundaj).

3 of 3 Geninha da Rosa Borges (right) in the play ‘Um Saturday em 30’, in a file photo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Geninha da Rosa Borges (right) in the play ‘Um Saturday em 30’, in a file photo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In 2004, with more than 60 years of career on stage, Geninha debuted in soap operas. In “On the Color of Sin”, by TV Globo, she played Dona Nonô, a wealthy courtesan. She co-starred with actress Maitê Proença and actor Ney Latorraca.

In 2007, the actress became the plot of the play “Geninha da Rosa Borges is Leão do Norte”, in which, at the age of 85, she recounted her rich trajectory interspersed with poems.

In a note, the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB), stated that the Pernambuco theater has lost “one of its greatest representatives”.

“I want to express my solidarity, in this moment of deep sadness, to the friends, relatives and fans who followed the successful trajectory and the history of more than 80 years of career. Their presence will always be marked on the stages of our state”, he said.

Also in a note, the Secretary of Culture and the Fundação de Cultura Cidade do Recife mourn the death of actress Geninha da Rosa Borges, “the great lady of Pernambuco theater, who had just completed 100 years of a lifetime devoted to art.”

“Geninha was, is and will forever be one of the biggest stars that ever shone in Pernambuco theater,” the statement said.