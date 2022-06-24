Actress Marilu Bueno’s body is buried in a cemetery in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The body of actress Marilu Bueno was buried this Thursday afternoon (23) at São João Batista Cemetery, in Botafogo, South Zone of Rio.

At the request of the family, the funeral was not followed by the press. The actress’s wake began at 11 am, when friends and family said goodbye to the actress.

At the age of 82, Marilu died this Wednesday (22) at Miguel Couto Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. She had been hospitalized since the end of May, after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Because of postoperative complications, she had to be taken to the ICU, where she died.

Friends and relatives said goodbye to Marilu in Chapel 6 of São João Batista — Photo: Marcos Coelho/TV Globo

Marilu Bueno worked 50 years on television and participated in several successful soap operas and programs.

Among the works of the actress in the TV Globo soap operas “Alto Astral” (2014), “Eta Mundo Bom” (2016), “Guerra dos Sexos” and “Kubanacan”, in addition to the programs “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo”, “A Grande Family” and “Talent Hunt”.

Actress Marilu Bueno dies at 82 in Rio

The actress did not marry and did not have children.

Marilu Bueno in 'Caça Talentos' — Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

Remember Marilu Bueno’s outstanding roles on TV

Christine Fernandes, Marilu Bueno, Angélica, Bettina Viany and Renata Castro Barbosa in 'Caça Talentos' — Photo: Acervo/Globo

The trajectory of the carioca Maria Luiza David Bueno de Lima on the way to the arts began in 1960, with his film debut. The film was “O Termite” and the actress already introduced herself as Marilu Bueno, the name that would win all over Brazil.



In 1972, a list of unforgettable television roles began. The first was in the soap opera “O Bofe”.

Marilu Bueno participated in the soap opera 'O Bofe', from 1972 — Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

Then came others that marked Brazilian teledramaturgy. She was the governess Olivia in both versions of the soap opera “A Guerra dos Sexos”. In “Corpo de Alma”, she played Yasmin’s mother, in the soap opera marked by tragedy. Actress Daniella Perez was murdered during filming.

In her last performance, in 2020’s “Salve-se Quem Can”, she was Dulce, part of a love triangle.

Marilu in 'Estúpido Cupido' — Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

With a great talent for humor, he participated in several comedy programs. The ability to make people laugh has also reached the stage. In a production with Drica de Moraes, he staged “O Crime do Dr. Alvarenga”, a great success, with text by Mauro Rasi.

In a life dedicated to the art of acting, she lived surrounded by the affection of the public. The comic Tetê, from “A Gata Comeu” (1985), was a fan favorite. She was a romantic partner with Cláudio Corrêa e Castro.

Marilu Bueno as Tetê, in 'A gata ate' — Photo: Acervo/TV Globo

Sulamita, from the soap opera “Partido Alto” (1984), was also missed. She was a seamstress from the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro who arrived home exhausted. Because of the soap opera, the City of Rio de Janeiro created a bus line to the Encantado neighborhood, in the North Zone.

The last chapter of the soap opera was recorded on Avenida Rio Branco, in the center of the city, in a carnival parade. The highlight was Marilu’s smile, a mark in fiction and in real life.