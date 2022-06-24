‘Afghan earthquake could not have come at a worse time’

Abhishek Pratap

Devastation of an already devastated country.

Eastern Afghanistan is this week experiencing the terrible consequences of a powerful earthquake that left at least 1,000 dead and 1,500 injured. It is the deadliest earthquake in the country in two decades.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Paktika province, a region on the border with Pakistan, where many people live in poverty.

Afghanistan has been in a critical economic and social situation for decades and, since last August, it has been under the command of the Taliban.

