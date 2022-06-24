After all, is bread good or bad for health? And the full version? Understand

The nutritionist also advises that the wholemeal version may actually be healthier than French bread.

A large part of the Brazilian population is in love with that bun for breakfast. It turns out that there are people who are afraid to consume food. This is because they think the Bread is fattening and harmful to health. Is it really true? We decided to answer the question.

Interview with nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz to comment on the properties of bread. She has a degree in Nutrition from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG). Currently, Hortência is doing a residency in Intensive Care at Hospital das Clínicas of the same educational institution.

In fact, is bread fattening and bad for health?

Going straight to the point, the nutritionist is emphatic in saying no, the buns don’t make people fat. “Bread is not the culprit for being overweight, what will make you gain weight is the excess calories you consume throughout the day for days in a row,” he explained to our team.

However, the nutritionist also advises that the whole grain version can be healthier than French bread. Hortência takes the opportunity, on the other hand, to issue an alert: ” (…) however, be careful when reading labels. For a bread to be considered wholegrain, the first ingredient must be whole wheat flour.

What’s more, she also recommended caution when checking the amount of sugar present in the bread. full. Even because the condiment ends up being used excessively by the industry. This information may even be “camouflaged” on the label.