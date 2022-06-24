At the farewell dinner, Bolsonaro once again addressed Moraes, saying that the two needed to talk. | Photo: Planalto Palace

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), had a private and closed-door conversation shortly after the dinner promoted yesterday by the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in tribute to minister Gilmar Mendes.

Bolsonaro and Moraes met at two different times during the event: they greeted each other upon arrival and upon leaving, right after dinner, Bolsonaro and Moraes met privately for a few minutes in a separate room from the other guests. Bolsonaro would have tried to relax the atmosphere during the meeting, stating that the only differences between him and Moraes are that one is from Palmeiras and the other from Corinthians. In the farewell, Bolsonaro once again addressed Moraes, saying that the two needed to talk.

The dinner promoted by Lira at her official residence also brought together allied parliamentarians, opponents and authorities from the three Powers, such as Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), PT leader in the Chamber, Deputy Reginaldo Lopes, deputies Odair Cunha (PT-MG) and Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP). Ministers Ciro Nogueira, from the Civil House and Anderson Torres, from Justice, also attended. For the STF, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, André Mendonça and Kassio Nunes Marques attended the event.

According to information from the g1, minister Gilmar Mendes spoke during the dinner and stated during his speech that politics should be made by politicians. He would also have addressed President Jair Bolsonaro and stated that there needs to be more dialogue between the Executive and the Judiciary.