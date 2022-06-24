Alberto Fernández asks Argentina to join the BRICS

Abhishek Pratap

“We want to be full members of this group of nations that already represents 42% of the world’s population and 24% of the global gross product”, said the Argentine at the XIV Brics Summit edit




