Alberto Fernández asks Argentina to join the BRICS

“We want to be full members of this group of nations that already represents 42% of the world’s population and 24% of the global gross product”, said the Argentine at the XIV Brics Summit edit

Sputnik – President Alberto Fernández expressed this Friday (24), when he virtually participated in the XIV Summit of BRICS leaders, Argentina’s aspiration to be a “full member” of the bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. .

“We want to be full members of this group of nations that already represents 42% of the world’s population and 24% of the global gross product. We are safe and responsible suppliers of food, recognized in the field of biotechnology and applied logistics technology. This means that we are not only capable of producing and exporting food, but we know how to provide services and train specialists so that other countries can increase their productive efficiency and thus improve the quality of life of their inhabitants”, said the president, quoted by the Télam agency, in his speech to the presidents of the BRICS countries.

The Argentine president stated that “neither wheat nor food can become a weapon of war”, stressing that “peace is urgent because it is urgent to make a more egalitarian world”.

