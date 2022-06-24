AliExpress increases flights to Brazil to attract ‘orphans’ from free shipping

the chinese giant AliExpress will expand the number of weekly charter flights from China to Brazil. As of June 1, the company will go from six to eight trips to meet its demand in the Brazilian market. To advertise the expansion, while competitors from e-commerce cross border (those who sell imported items) limit access to free shipping, the company decided to pay for the delivery of products with no minimum purchase limit.

This is the second expansion announced by the marketplace in less than a year. In November 2021, on the eve of Black Friday, the company increased from five to six weekly routes in the country. “It is a strategy to adapt our business, trying to reduce the delivery time”, says the person responsible for the operation of AliExpress in Brazil, Briza Rocha Bueno.

For retail specialist Ulysses Reis, from Strong Business School, in the market dispute between cross-board e-commerce companies, the group’s company alibaba makes an effort to ensure on-time deliveries on important retail dates such as Black Friday, Children’s Day and Christmas.

“The fact that they install these planes is a sign that they want to invest in the country, even though this type of front is more expensive than via ships”, he says. Reis also points out that, despite being “more heavy on the pocket”, the option brings security to the company’s deliveries in the midst of a logistical crisis experienced in China, which is currently dealing with the lack of maritime export containers.

In addition to traditional local retail dates, the Alibaba group company is also looking to improve its logistics process for Singles’ Day, known as Chinese Black Friday. Recently, the marketplace announced its strategy of investing in the commemorative date and importing it to the Brazilian market.

To subsidize the cost of free deliveries, according to the AliExpress executive, the marketplace has taken advantage of the logistical scheme, grouping purchases and reducing the total number of packages sent. In the opinion of the retail specialist, as well as the competitors, the strategy of paying for deliveries should not last for a long time in the country due to its high operating cost. “It is not sustainable in the long term, it is probably even deficient. But they are looking to gain market share and are making the investment”, points out Reis.