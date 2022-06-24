Alignment of 5 planets is a rare phenomenon to be seen today – Environment

The last time a natural event happened was in 2004 and the next one will not happen until 2040.

Simulation shows arrangement of planets – and moon – this dawn. (Illustration: Thiago Mendes / Campo Grande News)

During the dawn of tomorrow (24) it will be possible to visualize a rare phenomenon in the sky: the alignment of five planets that will be visible according to the natural order of distance from the Sun. The natural event can be witnessed in Mato Grosso do Sul before sunrise, until around 5 am.

According to meteorologist Natálio Abrahão, spectators should look between North and East to observe the phenomenon that will present the planets in the following order: first, on the left, Mercury, then Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

Neptune and Uranus will also be part of the show, however, as they are very dark planets, it will not be possible to locate them with the naked eye. The last time this happened was in December 2004, and the next alignment of its kind will be 18 years from now, in 2040.

In the next few days Mercury will gradually move away from the Sun, making it easier to observe this planet, which is why the best date to see the alignment will be when the planet is farthest from the star: this Tuesday (24).

“At night, the sky will be clear, clean and with little light, excellent for seeing the North of the horizon. Don’t miss it”, reinforces the meteorologist. To make it easier to see, astronomy experts advise that the planets will have a fixed brightness, unlike the stars, whose brightness is sparkling and seems to flicker.