Alignment of Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury can be seen with the naked eye – News

A rare alignment of Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury will occur at dawn from Friday (24) to Saturday (25). The phenomenon called conjunction by scientists can be seen from all over Brazil without the use of telescopes or binoculars. The planets have been lining up for days now, but only over the weekend will they be perfectly positioned.

Professor Carlos Fernando Jung, researcher and owner of the Heller & Jung Space Observatory, highlights that the Moon will be between Venus and Mars in the sky. In addition, Neptune and Uranus will also be lined up, but they are too small and dark to be observed from Earth.





Rodolfo Langhi, coordinator of the Astronomy Observatory at Unesp (São Paulo State University), guides the best time to see all the planets at the same time.

“Mercury and Venus, for example, are not seen late at night, as they always appear in the sky in regions closer to the Sun, due to the fact that they have orbits closer to the Sun than the Earth. This means that they will be visible in moments just before sunrise or shortly after sunset, that is, either at the end of the morning or at the beginning of the night”, explains the astronomer.

Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible most of the year at any time of the night, unless they are in a position in the sky close to the Sun, which is not the case for the next few days.









Whoever is in the state of Rio Grande do Sul will be in a position where it will be possible to make a little better observation, but it will be possible to follow the conjunction from any part of Brazil, as long as the sky is clear.





How does alignment occur?

Conjunction occurs when the planets line up on one side of the Sun at the same time. In this way, sunlight illuminates them all at the same time and makes them visible.

“This phenomenon requires that the orbits of the planets and even the Moon are favorable to this illumination of the Sun. The planets appear in a small sector of the sky at the same time”, explains Jung.

Langhi says that the position of the planets does not form a perfect straight line, so the word “alignment” would not be exact, although it is used a lot.

“Astronomically speaking, the most appropriate term is ‘conjunction’, which is a word used by astronomers to designate the visual, apparent proximity of one star to another”

The last time such an alignment took place was on April 18, 2002, and then on July 4, 2020, when all the planets in the Solar System visible to the naked eye lined up in the sky. However, such phenomena can be considered as difficult to happen, since the next ones are predicted for 2040 and 2854.



