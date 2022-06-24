AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 is now compatible with Xbox consoles

Microsoft through the voice of PM director Jason Ronald, and AMD announced that the FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) is now available for consoles Xboxwhich means developers can find it in the latest version of GDKX (Microsoft Game Developer Kit + Xbox Extensions).

Currently there are more than 110 games with FSR support (1 and 2) which, remember, is an upscaling solution designed to guaranteer a significant increase in gaming performance.

Excited to continue to partner with @OMG and @GPUOpen to provide the latest techniques in graphics performance to game developers on both @Xbox and PC. #FSR 2 samples are now included with the GDKX for @Xbox developers. https://t.co/rDHv8Jnbfx — Jason Ronald (@jronald) June 23, 2022

The hope is to see FSR 2.0 technology used massively on Xbox and beyond. Let’s reread part of the release announcement: