AMD FSR 2.0 is already in testing on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One

Super sampling features have helped graphics cards go further in PCs. A super GPU, can go even further, while the less strong, get an extra breath. After AMD FSR 2.0 became open source, the feature is heading to Xbox consoles now. And here’s the same premise: the Xbox Series X goes even further, and the Series S will be able to deliver better results.

Now open source, many developers can work with the feature on their own. In Tweets published today, Jason RonaldXbox Project Director, and the GPUOpenstated that FSR 2.0 is heading towards Xbox.

“Excited to continue our partnership with AMD and GPUOpen to ensure the latest technologies in graphics performance for game developers on both Xbox and PC. FSR 2 samples are now included with GDKX for Xbox developers,” comments Ronald.

The Xbox Series S has already established itself as the console for gaming in 1080p 60 FPS, sometimes even more depending on the game. With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, the console can go even further, making it even more attractive. This, of course, also depends on the developers.

AMD FSR was adopted 2x faster than NVIDIA DLSS

Adoption of the first version of FSR was much faster than the NVIDIA equivalent, DLSS. In one year on the market, 113 games have already adopted the AMD featurewhile it took over three years for 180 games to have DLSS implemented.

Theoretically, any GPU can handle AMD FSR, but the same cannot happen with NVIDIA DLSS, which requires the use of a GeForce RTX card, limiting the use of the resource.

Currently, with a short release time, the adoption of FSR 2.0 is being done by 20 games: Abyss World, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, Deathloop, Delysium, EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, God of War, Hitman 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Overprime, Perfect World Remake, Rescue Party Live, Super People, Swordsman Remake, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, The Callisto Protocol, Thymesia and Unknown 9: Awakening.

Sony has never commented on the possibility of implementing AMD FSR, whether the first or second version, in PlayStation games. But now as open source, it is even easier for this to happen.

Via: WCCFtech