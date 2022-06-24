AMD Officializes Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT in Brazil; see prices

New members of the RDNA 2 GPU lineup start at R$3,500

AMD unveiled the latest RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 lineup last month. After they are already on sale outside, AMD makes the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT official here in Brazilwith sales in Brazilian retail already started a few days ago. Prices range from around BRL 3,500 to more than BRL 10,000.

There are already several models from the various AMD partners available on the market, although it is still possible to find pre-order models. THE Radeon 6650 XT The cheapest model at the moment is this MSI model, going for R$ 2,699.00 in cash.

Among the models of RX 6750 XT, another MSI model is at the best price, costing R$ 3,899.99 also in cash. The most powerful GPU in the RDNA 2 lineup, the RX 6950 XTcan be found from R$ 8,099.99 in cash with a model from Power Color.

Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD introduces the Radeon RX 6650 XT as the GPU to go head to head with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, actually doing better. The GPU is equipped with 32 compute units, just like the RX 6600 XT, but clocked slightly higher up to 2635 MHz, slightly above the base SKU’s 2589 MHz. The RX 6650 XT’s 8GB of video memory is faster configured at 17.5Gbps with higher bandwidth (280GB/s).

Radeon RX 6750 XT

Same with this SKU compared to the RX 6700 XT, slight increments in specs make the card better. The boost clock goes from 2581 MHz to 2600 MHz on the RX 6750 XT. The new SKU’s 12GB of VRAM runs at 18Gbps, delivering 432GB/s bandwidth, versus 16Gbps and 384GB/s, respectively, for the RX 6700 XT, which is AMD’s solution against the RTX 3070.

Radeon RX 6950 XT

Lastly, rivaling the RTX 3090, AMD introduces the RX 6950 XT. The increase in clocks between the RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT is on the same level compared to the increase in previous SKUs. The most powerful GPU in the RDNA 2 lineup operates at a maximum clock speed of 2310 MHz against the 2250 MHz of the RX 6900 XT. Memories also go from 16 Gbps to 18 Gbps and the massive amount of bandwidth at 576 GB/s on the RX 6950 XT.

Now that all three SKUs are available in our market, we can expect the base models to start getting cheaper. You can find RX 6600 XT for R$ 2,599.00, RX 6700 XT from R$ 3,299.99 and RX 6900 XT starting at R$ 5,997.90.

