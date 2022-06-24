Ana Paula Araújo for the newspaper and confirms the news of Gilberto Gil on Globo

Ana Paula Araújo stopped one of the final blocks of the Globo news to honor the legendary singer

During the last edition of Good morning Brazilwhich aired this Friday, the 24th, Ana Paula Araújo dedicated part of the end of the news from Globe for a report on the singer Gilberto Gil.

On the bench, the BDBR presenter confirmed the news that the iconic singer will turn 80 next Sunday and kicked off the tributes to Gil.

“Gilberto Gil turns 80 on Sunday. The work of one of the biggest names in the history of Brazilian music served as an inspiration for one of the main theater groups in Bahia“, began Ana Paula Araújo, calling the report by Eduardo de Oliveira.

“The show Vira Mundo, from the ballet of the Castro Alves Theater with the Afro Symphony Orchestra of Bahia, shows how Gilberto Gil has always used Northeastern references to seek universal music”, began the Globo journalist, recalling the singer’s entire life, since his childhood in Salvador to the legendary partnership with Caetano Veloso.

“The week you turn 80, the partnership will be on stage. Next Sunday, he debuts the ‘We, People’ tour. A partnership with children and grandchildren”, added Eduardo. Following the report, Gilberto Gil himself spoke about such a special date.

“80 years of life. Early childhood…All that, the family, the ages that followed one another, youth, music arrived and remained until today. It’s a beautiful story, 80 years is a lot”, reflected the singer about his personal and professional trajectory in an interview with BDBR.

Back at the Globo studio, Ana Paula Araújo added: “Viva Gilberto Gil”, wishing the intellectual many more years.