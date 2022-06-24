Analysis: Fluminense crushes Cruzeiro, but leaves the feeling that it would fit more on the scoreboard | fluminense

The score, however, does not do justice to the crush that the team applied to the opponent in the first game of the round of 16 and the advantage that could have been built in the face of the confrontation scenario.

It may even seem ironic to say this with the 2-1, but the balance of the duel ends up being positive also for Cruzeiro, who stayed alive in the dispute away from home, with Geovane correctly sent off and having to defend for almost 90 minutes.

Fluminense played with one more since the 38th of the first half, with a large audience and with a lot of intensity. But he couldn’t convert the 29 shots and 63% of ball possession he had in the match into an “elastic score” – Cruzeiro took 5 shots.

Tricolor won deservedly, with an indisputable volume of play that was pleasant to watch. The 2-1 credits him playing for a draw in the return, on July 12, at Mineirão.

But football history teaches that when you have the opportunity to kill the match, do it. After all, the game is resolved with the ball in the net, and in the playoffs, whoever performs best doesn’t always advance – Cruzeiro’s goal was a reminder.

Whoever went to Maracanã and participated in the beautiful party of the tricolor fans was certainly happy with the 2 to 1. Vitória is victory. And advantage is advantage. But many, as well as coach Fernando Diniz, returned home with the feeling that they could give more.

“What was bad was that the score would have to have been more elastic to better translate the story of the game”, said Diniz at the press conference.

Coming from two consecutive victories, Fluminense now turns its attention to the classic against Botafogo, next Sunday, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 18 points, Flu is sixth in the competition.

