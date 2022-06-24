Andressa Suita has fun showing her son sagging belly: “Mothers will understand”

The model Andressa Suita, 34, entertained her followers on social media this Wednesday (22) when talking to her eldest son about subjects, say, of the feminine aesthetic universe. Little Gabriel, 4, was curious about his mother’s belly and questioned what was kind of strange to him.

Suita took a moment for a joke and explained to her son that her belly was flaccid because her children have always been big since pregnancy: “What is this, my son? This is called sagging. You were born from mommy’s belly, you were born very big. Wondering what’s that in my belly! Genete, help me!”, she replied laughing.

The model posted her mother-son moment in the Stories of her official Instagram account with the caption “Mothers will understand!”. Suita is the mother of Gabriel, 4 years old, and Samuel, 3 years old, fruits of her marriage with country singer Gusttavo Lima. Recently, the couple got matching tattoos on their forearms, with designs showing two holding hands, made shortly after they got back together.

On the last Mother’s Day, Suita made a statement to the family with an Instagram post: “Being a mother is very challenging for all of us, right?! We seek to take care of everything, to be perfect and often we are the ones who judge our way of mothering. We need to accept that we won’t be able to handle everything, and that’s okay!”, she said in the caption of the photos with her children.