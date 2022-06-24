Anitta’s father has updated health status after hospitalization for Covid-19

Mauro Machado, Anitta’s father, left the ICU of a hospital this Friday (24) after being hospitalized due to having contracted the Covid-19 virus. “Sextou! My Fridays are now in São Paulo in the ICU. It’s a joke, right? But today I’m high, guys! I tested negative“, posted through Stories on Instagram.

continues after advertising

He also thanked his girlfriend, Georgia Ayres, for the companionship. “There’s a person who is strong, huh? That one over there… What a good vaccine this girl took, all these days she didn’t get anything, always negative”, he added.

Painitto, as he is popularly known, arrived at the hospital on Tuesday (21). He had recently contracted the virus, suffered a stroke and had surgery to remove lung cancer. “For those who operated on the lung, this virus is a danger”, he lamented through Instagram.

continues after advertising

He was hospitalized for 13 days in June and was only discharged last Friday (17). “Very good and responsible recovery. I’m evolving every day. Just reflexes of a surgery in the middle of my body and a little dizziness due to the stroke. Being at home is very good. I couldn’t fail to emphasize the people in the photos. ( …) Because spiritually I already knew about a surgery. My whelks warned me. I thought it was a biopsy, perhaps in the prostate. It ended up being a devastation in my body, “he said at the time.

continues after advertising

Anitta revealed her father’s surgery

The singer earlier this month as her father was after the delicate surgery he had had. “Sextou! Sextou, São Paulo. I’m still in Sampa, 13 days old. This pump here, the drain pump here, can’t stand to look at my face anymore. He woke me up at dawn and said: ‘Go home’. Dr. Ludhmila” , joked.

Mauro had the first symptoms a few months ago, when he felt breathless and suspected Covid-19, sinusitis and lung problems. But after having the stroke, he found out he had lung cancer.