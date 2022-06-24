Anne Duarte and Pe Lanza are eliminated from Power Couple Brasil 6 with 11.41% of the votes – Power Couple Brasil 6

O Power Couple Brazil 6 came to an end for Anne Duarte and Fr Lanza. The couple was eliminated from the competition on this Thursday’s live program (23) with 11.41% of the votes. They lost the public preference dispute to Adryana Ribeiro and Albert Bressan and Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio in a vote held in R7.com.



Anne and Fr Lanza ended up falling on the DR stool after accumulating the worst balance of the eighth cycle, the week they received the DR Inheritance and had to go “all in”. Adryana and Albert went straight to the hot seat through the worst performance in the Couples Test.

Already Brenda and Matheus joined the DR after being the most voted, with five votes. Casal Power’s special power did not affect the course of the game, as Luana and Hadad chose Adryana and Albert to change the vote. The couple had voted for Eliza and Hadballa and switched to Michele and Passa.

In the first few days at the Power Mansion, the disagreements between Anne and Pelanza have already started. After everyone got their towels, Anne ended up running out of it and didn’t like it at all.

The fights between Lanza and Albert also started in the first week. In a dynamic, the singer chose for the manager the sign of “too much selfishness” and received a harsh response from him: “You’re Playing Wrong”. The mood warmed between them.

Despite having a good relationship with most of the couples inside the Power Mansion, not everyone feels like they are friends with the Lanza couple. Diana has already cried because she felt excluded by two. And even Anne and Karol, who have a close relationship, have spearheaded discussions.

In addition, the most common beef between the couple used to be between them, Brenda and Matheus and Baronesa and Rogerio. Anne and Fr Lanza also used to have little disagreements with each other inside the Mansion, but the biggest one was when, during a joke with Matheus, Fr Lanza accidentally hit Brenda on the head with his hand. The situation made Anne very angry..

During Anne and Fr Lanza’s passage through the program, they won a car 0 kmand the position of Casal Power, when the controversy of DR vote canceled.

With a remarkable trajectory, the participation of Anne and Fr Lanza comes to an end. The couple did not have the public’s preference this time and was eliminated this Thursday (23).