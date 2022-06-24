ANS guarantees coverage of treatments for autistic disorders

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) has determined that health plans guarantee coverage for any treatment nationally recognized and considered appropriate by doctors, in cases of patients with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and other pervasive developmental disorders (ICD F84) .

The decision was taken at a meeting of the agency’s board yesterday (23). Due to recent court cases and decisions, ANS decided to clarify the issue, with the inclusion of the following text in a new normative resolution (539/2022):

“For the coverage of procedures involving the treatment/management of beneficiaries with pervasive developmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, the operator must offer care by a provider able to perform the method or technique indicated by the assistant physician to treat the disease. or aggravation of the patient.”

Among the techniques mentioned at the meeting by the director of Standards and Product Qualification at ANS, Alexandre Fioranelli, that could be used are: applied behavior analysis (ABA), the Denver method, alternative and supplementary communication (PECS) , DIR/Floortime model and the Son-Rise program.

The new resolution was published today (24) in Official Diary of the Unionand takes effect on July 1.

Since last year, ANS has guaranteed unlimited speech therapy, psychology, occupational therapy and physical therapy sessions for patients with pervasive developmental disorders.

It is estimated that autism spectrum disorders reach 2 million people in the country, according to the ANS.